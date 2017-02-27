Viva Chicken opening its sixth location, this one just outside Charlotte

Viva Chicken is coming to Concord.
That’s according to the Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken joint’s Facebook page.
“Viva #6, Concord, NC! Coming soon,” the company posted on Friday. Viva Chicken will open in the Christenbury Corners development, at Derita Road and Christenbury Parkway, near the Concord Mills mall.
Christenbury Parkway’s other tenants will include Kohl’s, EarthFare, Pet Supplies Plus and burger restaurant Bad Daddy’s, according to The Shopping Center Group. The new development is planned to open this year.
Viva Chicken’s other locations include Elizabeth Avenue, Park Road, Ballantyne, Huntersville and St. George, Utah.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
