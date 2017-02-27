Viva Chicken opening its sixth location, this one just outside Charlotte

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

1:00 JCSU at the CIAA on Wednesday

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas