Help us find the Charlotte region’s Top Workplaces

In our two years of recognizing the Charlotte-region’s best work sites with our Top Workplaces survey, here’s what we’ve learned about successful places:
▪ Whether it’s a small nonprofit, a midsize manufacturer or a large bank, strong organizations know how to make employees feel special.
▪ That reputation has helped some companies grow their workforces. And some build up their images outside their places, too, by sponsoring networking and learning events open to the public.
▪ The region’s strongest companies keep rising to the top. Last year, 23 companies repeated as top workplaces.
We know there are more stories out there - and we want to hear from employees about organizations that should be recognized. Nominate your employer for the Charlotte Observer’s third annual Top Workplaces report.
We're looking for nominations from all types of businesses - including public, private, nonprofit and government. Any organization in the Charlotte metro area with 35 or more employees can participate. Eligible counties are Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Union in North Carolina, and Lancaster and York in South Carolina.
Winners will be recognized in three categories - large, midsize and small companies. Last year’s No. 1 ranking companies were Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates in the large category, midsize Morris-Jenkins Heating & Air, and web and app developer Skookum in the small-company sector.
@Skookum named #1 Top Workplace in the #CLT region by @theobserver: https://t.co/BbqsScGqmw. Really proud of what we've built together.— Erika Carney (@erikalcarney) September 25, 2016
To do this report, we’re again teaming with WorkplaceDynamics, a Pennsylvania-based research firm that surveyed more than 2.8 million employees at nearly 7,000 organizations in 2016.
WorkplaceDynamics will contact nominated businesses, and ask to reach out to employees with a 24-question survey. The Observer will feature the region's best employers in a special report publishing this fall.
Nominations are due by April 14. Go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate, or call 704-954-8760 for more information.
Nominate your company to be a 2017 Top Workplace
▪ To see last year’s winners, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/news/business/top-workplaces/.
▪ To nominate a company, go to www.charlotteobserver.com/nominate.
▪ For more information, call 704-954-8760.
▪ Nominations are due Friday, April 14.
Rising to the top
In our Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces program, 23 companies made our list in both 2015 and 2016:
AccruePartners
Alston & Bird
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, PA
Compass Group North America
Consolidated Planning Inc
Gateway Ambulatory Surgery Center
GM Financial
GMR Marketing
Jack Henry & Associates Inc
LendingTree, LLC
Norsan Media LLC
Movement Mortgage
MPV Properties, LLC
OrthoCarolina, P.A.
PassportParking Inc
Red Classic
The Charlotte Center for Urban Ministry
The Container Store
Total Quality Logistics
TransUnion
U.S. District Court
Vannoy Construction
Comments