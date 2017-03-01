Novant Health named presenting sponsor of Charlotte Independence

1:53 How to interview at a job fair Pause

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

1:32 Why are reported sexual assaults so high at 2 area colleges?

0:48 Republic Services