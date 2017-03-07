Charlotte drivers may soon be paying more for gas

Gas in the Charlotte metro is nearly 50 cents pricier than it was at this time a year ago – and prices are expected to keep rising as the weather warms up.
As of early Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the Charlotte area had dropped by a penny over the last month, according to auto group AAA. In North Carolina, prices rose 2 cents, and in South Carolina, average costs rose by a penny. Nationally, gas prices rose 4 cents over the month.
With its gas prices averaging $2.05 a gallon, South Carolina is the cheapest state in the country in which to fuel up.
GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracker, said this week that prices at the pump are expected to accelerate over the next four to six weeks as oil refineries undergo maintenance, and as gas stations nationwide transition to summer-blend gasoline.
Fuel prices nationally have remained relatively stable over the last month as reports of increased U.S. oil production continues to counter efforts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to rebalance global supplies, AAA said in a report this week.
Below are the average gas prices in the Charlotte area, which includes Gastonia and Rock Hill, in the Carolinas and in the U.S., according to AAA.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.18
$2.21
$2.05
$2.31
Month ago
$2.19
$2.19
$2.04
$2.27
Year ago
$1.69
$1.73
$1.55
$1.81
Comments