McDonald’s is testing an old menu item – in Charlotte

McDonald’s is giving chicken tenders another shot at a place on its menu.
Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are being tested at 138 restaurants in the Charlotte area. The world’s largest burger chain, headquartered in suburban Chicago, also is testing a new dipping sauce with the tenders, which it describes as “slightly tangy and sweet.” A spokeswoman didn’t provide all the ingredients but said that it contains mayonnaise and Worcestershire sauce.
The Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are an incarnation of the Buttermilk Crispy Chicken sandwich, introduced in 2015, which the company said has seen strong sales. Of course, McDonald’s has had chicken tenders on the menu before. Chicken Selects spent more than a decade on the national menu before being removed in 2013. They came back for a brief stint two years later as a limited-time offer.
The new tenders aim to capture the popularity of fried chicken across the country, from Taco Bell’s use of it in place of a taco shell to more traditional presentations in higher-end spots. They’re also part of a promise by McDonald’s to develop new menu items in a more conservative way than it has in the past, namely by doing a spin on an item that’s already selling well.
Recent examples include the new Mac Jr. and Grand Mac, new mint-flavored drinks to complement the annual Shamrock Shake release, and regional tests of the Sriracha Big Mac, garlic fries and Chicken McGriddles.
Chicken and breakfast are two focus areas for McDonald’s menu development in the near future, said Lance Richards, vice president of menu strategy.
Testing in limited market areas is how McDonald’s shapes its national menu. It typically tests chicken in the Southeast, burgers in Texas, coffee in the Northeast and salads in the West, because those menu items tend to make up a bigger portion of sales in those spots. Testing time varies, and it’s possible that tested items may never end up on the national menu, or will appear only temporarily.
