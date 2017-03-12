A pre-Valentine’s Day note won the heart of this Charlotte Top Workplace employee

While visiting our Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces last fall, we caught up with associate Victoria Stroman of Jack Henry & Associates.
The banking software and information technology company ranked No. 3 among midsize companies on our Top Workplaces list last year.
We visited our Charlotte Observer @TopWorkplaces bearing gifts! Why @JackHenryAssoc is like family to this employee:https://t.co/CnzSt7oCcG pic.twitter.com/J38YYgO8UU— Celeste Smith (@CelesteSmithObs) October 19, 2016
A true testament from our very own Associate, Victoria on why #JHA is like family. #JHAProud @theobserver @randall_jess @doughbegone https://t.co/WRaeTbjgCD— Jack Henry & Assoc. (@JackHenryAssoc) October 19, 2016
Stroman explained how colleagues quickly became family when she started with the company a decade ago.
“They were my support when I came,” said Stroman, a New Yorker who had only one family member in Charlotte for support.
Once hired, she soon felt welcome: “It’s very family and very warm-feeling.”
She wrote about her feelings on the Jack Henry culture as part of a company-wide contest celebrating the firm’s 40th anniversary.
“I was so excited to land a job where they seemed interested in who I was,” she wrote. “I started work two days before Valentine’s Day. I was presented with a handwritten “WELCOME VICKY” sign on my desk. It was heartfelt – I literally got emotional.”
“...I love the selflessness.”
She wound up being named one of five company winners, winning a trip to the Missouri headquarters to meet and dine with top executives.
“I love Jack Henry,” Stroman says. “You can never have enough support here. Everybody is just open and willing to...help you with anything you need.”
