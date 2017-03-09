Fourth time the charm for Eastland site? Charlotte hopes another plan will finally point the way

Charlotte City Council’s economic development committee recommended hiring a new team of consultants on Thursday to draw up a strategy for redeveloping the former Eastland Mall site, as officials hope to finally figure out what to do with the vacant site.
The committee recommended Jacobs Engineering Group, along with several other urban planning firms including DPZ, to draw up a new master plan for Eastland. The full City Council is expected to vote on the plan at their March 27 meeting. The plan could cost up to $575,000, though staff said they ultimately expect the tab to be lower.
“I know it's been arduous and long and tiring, but we've set ourselves up to really be successful,” said Pat Mumford, director of the city’s Neighborhood & Business Services department.. Charlotte hopes to eventually subdivide the land and sell it off to private developers, revitalizing the area and recouping the city’s costs.
The city bought the 80-acre Eastland site in 2012 for $13.2 million, two years after the mall closed for good. Before that, Eastland had limped along for years. Belk closed in 2007, Dillard’s shuttered its store in 2008 and Sears shut down in 2009. Since the city demolished the mall, the Eastland site has sat empty, an ugly scab on Charlotte’s east side.
To change that, the city plans to talk with developers to understand why there hasn’t been interest in the site, and look at rebranding and renaming the area.
“Every time you say Eastland to the citizens, some of us, it brings heartburn,” said council member James Mitchell. Other council members said they agree the name needs to be changed.
Fifteen design firms responded to the city’s request for qualifications, seeking to be chosen to draw up the latest master plan for the long-vacant site. Though not detailed plans, the firms presented similar high-level ideas about developing the site: Breaking it into smaller chunks, bringing a dense, walkable mix of uses and taking an incremental approach rather than doing it all at once.
The new plan will be the fourth attempt at a workable vision. In 2007, the city partnered with the Urban Land Institute to come up with a plan for the mall. Then, in 2014, the city hired LandDesign to review the site. And last year, the Latin American Economic Development Corporation, which has a strong presence on the east side, hired a Chilean consultant to look at the site and sketch his vision.
When it opened in 1975, Eastland quickly became a staple of Charlotte shopping and a go-to hang-out spot. The mall had an ice rink, movie theater and four anchor department stores: Belk, J.C. Penney and Ivey’s and Sears. As more malls sprouted up around the region and Eastland’s neighborhood gradually changed, stores at Eastland started to struggle, and the department store anchors closed one by one.
Three plans for the vacant site have fallen through since the mall closed.
▪ A Houston investor bought the main section of the mall for $2.3 million, soon after Eastland closed in 2010. Boxer Properties planned to convert Eastland into a Hispanic-themed shopping center. Those plans never materialized, and the city bought the mall two years later.
▪ A movie executive, Bert Hesse, proposed turning the site into movie studios, stores, offices and a hotel.
▪ The developers of the AvidXchange Music Factory wanted to build an outdoor entertainment complex focused around a 300-foot-long outdoor ski slope.
The city decided that neither the movie studio or ski slope idea were feasible, and held on to the site.
“We have had over the years an awful lot of suggestions about how to use the property. Those didn't pan out,” said Mumford. “We have to be honest about what can be done.”
One development plan has come to fruition: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bought 11.4 acres at the northeast corner of the site, with plans for a new K-8 language school. But the city will give CMS back most of the $650,000 sale price in road and clean-up costs for the site.
