More Charlotte homeowners putting up ‘For Sale’ signs

1:07 Charlotte Lab School strives for student diversity Pause

1:05 Now, for a change, some tips from waiters

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church

2:34 Winter Storm brings sleet and snow to Charlotte region

2:34 Mother talks about golf cart arrest at Bald Head Island

2:21 ‘I could have died’ without insurance

0:50 Scene from Charlotte police shooting in Druid Hills

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges