Here’s the salary you need to afford a 2-bedroom rental all over Charlotte

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law Pause

1:50 Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

3:22 How to make a cabbage torta

1:00 Cam Newton after season-ending loss: I need a rest, time away

2:10 Attorneys Rob Heroy and Jonathan Hipps discuss Gus Zamudio case

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants