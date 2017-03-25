Growth ahead for Charlotte firm that handles VIP packages for the Super Bowl

A Charlotte-based event organizing firm that handles VIP ticket bundling for big events like the Kentucky Derby and the Super Bowl is looking to add another 25-30 people at its headquarters off Interstate-77.
QuintEvents is staffing up to handle the additional work of a multi-year deal with Formula 1 racing. CEO Brian Learst said the hires – which will handle tasks like marketing, ticket packaging, travel operations and more – will take place over the next six to 12 months. The company currently employs 55 in Charlotte.
The F1 deal, announced this week, helps make QuintEvents “internationally relevant,” the firm said. In addition to the Charlotte hires, it will also open a small office in London, where F1 is based.
Learst said with each client, QuintEvents bundles secondary-market tickets along with travel and entertainment at the event facility. The firm sells those premium/VIP bundles to corporate buyers or individuals, then receives a portion of the sale.
At the 20 F1 races around the world, QuintEvents will sell experiences in its ticket bundles including tours of the track, meet and greets with certain drivers, race tickets and hotel accommodations. Packages start at about $700, the company said.
Learst said QuintEvents moved from Atlanta to Charlotte about eight years ago, and demand for the firm’s premium packages has steadily risen over the years.
“We like the business community (in Charlotte), and the airport is great. It’s easy to get anywhere in the world from here. And with the different universities here, it’s easy to get good young talent,” Learst said.
He added that to handle the growth of its workforce, QuintEvents will almost double its office space in north Charlotte at 9300 Harris Corners Pkwy.
