Study ranks Charlotte among best cities for women in tech jobs. Do you agree?

Charlotte has reappeared on an annual ranking of 15 top U.S. cities for women in the technology sector. But the new report, released this month, also shows a lack of growth in Charlotte’s percentage of women in tech roles.
In Charlotte, women in math and computer jobs earn about 16 percent less than men, roughly the same as the national average, according to the report by SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company. The percentage for Charlotte is an improvement from the 18 percent pay gap in 2016’s report.
Gender disparities are particularly an issue in the tech industry, where women remain in the minority, SmartAsset says in the new report. Nationwide, the amount of math and computer jobs filled by women stands at about 26 percent, virtually unchanged from 2016.
Charlotte also continues to struggle to grow its share of women in the tech sector, the new report shows.
In Charlotte, 27 percent of tech jobs are filled by women. That’s flat from 2016 and down from 30.4 percent in 2015.
SmartAsset bases its rankings on U.S. Census data, factoring in a variety of measures, including employment growth in the tech industry.
Charlotte ranks 13th overall on the new report, an improvement from last year, when the city ranked 32nd instead. In 2015, the year SmartAsset began releasing the reports, Charlotte also ranked 13th.
Charlotte’s new ranking puts it ahead of Milwaukee and behind St. Paul, Minn.
For the third straight year, Washington, D.C., came in at No. 1. Women there earn about 5 percent less than men and fill 41 percent of tech jobs.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
