Charlotte NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta joins SiriusXM Radio

Charlotte NASCAR reporter Danielle Trotta is joining SiriusXM Radio.
Trotta announced her new job on Twitter Sunday. A journalist who rose from an intern at WBTV (Channel 3), Trotta left her most recent position at Fox Sports 1 in February to pursue “new challenges.”
“Can’t wait to get started on @SiriusXMNASCAR soon” Trotta tweeted. Her exact started date wasn’t immediately clear.
Trotta had a variety of assignments with Fox in her seven years with the network, including NFL sideline coverage, “NASCAR Race Hub,” “NASCAR Raceday” and NASCAR Xfinity Series, motor sports specials, Supercross and MotoGP races.
Trotta, 36, is a native of Westchester County, New York.
Trotta took a roundabout path into the world of motorsports. After graduating with a degree in journalism and mass communications from UNC-Charlotte in 2005, Trotta landed a job at WBTV in editing and photography. In 2007, she moved up to weekend sports anchor. She hosted “Sports Saturday Night” and was paired with Delano Little on Sunday night's “The Point After with D&D.”
In 2010, Trotta moved to Speed Channel, now Fox Sports 1, where she started in-depth racing coverage.
