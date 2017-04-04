Duke Energy Foundation names new leader

Duke Energy this week named a new head for the Duke Energy Foundation, the Charlotte-based electric utility’s philanthropic arm.
Cari Boyce previously served as Duke Energy’s president of policy, sustainability and stakeholder strategy. In her new role as foundation president, which takes effect May 1, she will oversee an operation that provides more than $30 million in charitable grants annually.
She replaces Shawn Heath, who will become chief of staff for Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good. Heath will also assume responsibility for Duke’s Strategy Execution Office, the utility said.
Boyce will report to Julie Janson, Duke Energy’s chief legal officer and corporate secretary. Boyce joined Duke in 2012 following its merger with Progress Energy, where she had worked since 2006.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
