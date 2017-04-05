2 Charlotte CVS stores fined for ‘excessive’ price-scanner errors

1:36 Want to sell your home fast? Advice from Charlotte real estate experts Pause

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

1:43 Food Lion will spend $215 million to remodel 142 Charlotte-area stores

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

1:25 Lisette Baumgardner discusses contractor damage to her home

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

2:42 "Purple Dreams" documentary heads to festivals

0:49 Dale Earnhardt Jr. compares a race track to his dad