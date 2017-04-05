2 Charlotte CVS stores fined for ‘excessive’ price-scanner errors

Two Charlotte CVS stores have paid fines for excessive price-scanner errors, N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said Wednesday.
The CVS in the 9300 block of Kendall Drive in northwest Charlotte paid $2,810 in penalties, and the CVS in the 11400 block of North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte paid $1,425.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of businesses’ price-scanner systems. The division checks for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register.
If a store has more than a 2 percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection.
In October, an initial inspection at the Kendall Drive CVS found an error rate of 10 percent, based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot, according to the department. A November inspection found an error rate of 7 percent, based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $1,605 in penalties.
A third inspection, in January, found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store paid $1,205 in penalties. The store passed inspection in March, the department said.
In December, an initial inspection at the North Tryon CVS found an error rate of 8 percent, based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A second inspection, in January, found an error rate of 7.33 percent, based on 22 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in March
Consumers wanting to file a complaint about a store can call the Standards Division at 919-707-3225.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments