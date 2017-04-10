Morganton fabrics company to lay off 82 workers

A fabrics company called Duralee Ltd. is laying off 82 people in Morganton following its merger with The Robert Allen Group.
In a noticed filed with the N.C. Commerce Department, Duralee said certain positions will be relocated to a facility in Gaffney. Some employees may be eligible to apply for a new job there “if there is a suitable position available,” the company said.
For those who do not transfer to Gaffney, their employment in Morganton ends May 30. The Duralee facility in Morganton is not closing, the company noted.
The Robert Allen Group, based in Massachusetts, designs and markets decorative fabrics and furnishings for the interior design industry. The company announced its merger with Duralee in late March. The combined company will be called The Robert Allen Duralee Group.
Duralee’s Morganton facility is at 647 Hopewell Road.
It is unclear how many open positions there are at the Gaffney facility. A Duralee representative could not be immediately reached for comment.
