Business

April 17, 2017 1:20 PM

American Airlines adding service to cities in Ohio, Louisiana

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

American Airlines said Monday that it’s adding new flights from Charlotte to Toledo, Ohio, and Shreveport, La.

The carrier said it’s adding twice-daily service to each city. The flights start on August 22, and they’ll be operated by American Eagle on 50-seat CRJ200 regional jets. The service will operate year-round.

Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 15.

American is by far the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, operating more than 90 percent of the airport’s daily flights.

Officials at Toledo’s airport said they received a $750,000 grant from the federal government that would help subsidize the flights, according to the Toledo Blade. Officials there estimated the twice-daily flights would increase traffic at Toledo’s airport by up to 30 percent.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Coworking space popularity growing

Coworking space popularity growing 0:54

Coworking space popularity growing

Home sales zipping along in 28273 1:00

Home sales zipping along in 28273
Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover 0:58

Dowd YMCA breaks ground for big makeover

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos