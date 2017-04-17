American Airlines adding service to cities in Ohio, Louisiana

American Airlines said Monday that it’s adding new flights from Charlotte to Toledo, Ohio, and Shreveport, La.
The carrier said it’s adding twice-daily service to each city. The flights start on August 22, and they’ll be operated by American Eagle on 50-seat CRJ200 regional jets. The service will operate year-round.
Tickets will go on sale starting Aug. 15.
Starting Aug. 22 @AmericanAir will launch new twice daily nonstop service between Toledo Express and Charlotte Douglas International! pic.twitter.com/cIviEfHvXk— Toledo Express (@TOLAirport) April 17, 2017
American is by far the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, operating more than 90 percent of the airport’s daily flights.
Officials at Toledo’s airport said they received a $750,000 grant from the federal government that would help subsidize the flights, according to the Toledo Blade. Officials there estimated the twice-daily flights would increase traffic at Toledo’s airport by up to 30 percent.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
