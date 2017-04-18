Business

April 18, 2017 6:30 PM

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ announces departure of one of its top executives

Charlotte Chilton

North Carolina Business News Wire

The chief operating officer at Charlotte-based Bojangles’ has left the company.

Kenneth Avery’s departure was effective April 17, the chicken-and-biscuits chain said in a securities filing this week. He was at the company for 10 years. The filing said Avery left to pursue “other professional opportunities.”

Prior to joining the company in 2008, Avery, 57, held various positions at CKE Restaurants, a restaurant group that owns the Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr. brands.

He began as a vice president of operations at Bojangles’ and eventually served as senior vice president of operations and COO.

Avery graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College in 1997 with a bachelor’s degree in business. He currently serves as the board member of the Children’s Attention Home and the Piedmont chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ went public in 2015. As of December, the company operated 716 restaurants, most of which are in the southeast.

This story is from the North Carolina Business News Wire, a service of UNC-Chapel Hill’s School of Media and Journalism

