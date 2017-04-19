Business

April 19, 2017 3:40 PM

American Airlines attendants to get 1.6 percent pay increase

Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas

American Airlines flight attendants will receive a 1.6 percent wage increase after the union sought a more than 8 percent pay hike.

An arbitration panel Tuesday agreed on the lower figure for American’s more than 25,000 workers represented by the Association of Professional Flight Attendants.

Fort Worth-based American and the union disagreed over the wage increase as part of a pay adjustment negotiated in the 2014 collective bargaining agreement. The matter involved contract negotiations related to the US Airways merger with American.

AFPA President Bob Ross calls the 1.6 percent pay raise as “insulting.”

American says flight attendants, since last April, have seen a 9.6 percent increase in pay, including Tuesday’s arbitration ruling. Figures show American flight attendants in 2015 earned an average annual income of nearly $49,000.

American is the dominant carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. More than 11,000 American employees are based in Charlotte.

