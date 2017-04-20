Business

April 20, 2017 9:00 AM

Charlotte among best U.S. cities for small meetings

By Celeste Smith

cesmith@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte ranks second on a national survey released Thursday that highlights the most in demand cities for business meetings involving small groups.

Meetings.com, which helps businesses book meeting space and hotel rooms, compiled the list using data from reservations made through its website. Atlanta ranked No.1, while San Diego came in third.

Small meetings generally involve between 10-100 hotel rooms, according to the website.

Charlotte hotels Crowne Plaza and Renaissance Charlotte Suites ranked as the region’s most popular meeting space venues, according to the website, with the majority of their small business meetings being booked in the fall from October through early December.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere

The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere 0:35

The Thirsty Beaver isn't going anywhere
Coworking space popularity growing 0:54

Coworking space popularity growing

Home sales zipping along in 28273 1:00

Home sales zipping along in 28273

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos