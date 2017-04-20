Charlotte among best U.S. cities for small meetings

Charlotte ranks second on a national survey released Thursday that highlights the most in demand cities for business meetings involving small groups.
Meetings.com, which helps businesses book meeting space and hotel rooms, compiled the list using data from reservations made through its website. Atlanta ranked No.1, while San Diego came in third.
Small meetings generally involve between 10-100 hotel rooms, according to the website.
Charlotte hotels Crowne Plaza and Renaissance Charlotte Suites ranked as the region’s most popular meeting space venues, according to the website, with the majority of their small business meetings being booked in the fall from October through early December.
Comments