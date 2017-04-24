Charlotte’s visitor arm upgrades Wi-Fi in uptown convention center

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority is upgrading the Wi-Fi system at the Charlotte Convention Center. The tourism group says the effort is aimed at keeping the uptown venue competitive and attractive to meeting planners.
The CRVA said Monday that as part of a two-phase investment in the venue’s connectivity, it has expanded complimentary access of its Wi-Fi – previously only available in public areas – to include meeting rooms and ballrooms. The group has also tripled the download/upload speed in all areas.
The Convention Center has enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity throughout its 126,500 square feet of meeting space, which includes 37 meeting rooms, the 35,000 square-foot Richardson Ballroom, the 40,000 square-foot Crown Ballroom and 41 breakout rooms, and more.
As part of a separate bid to stay competitive, the CRVA last year proposed a $100 million renovation to the Convention Center, which would include a new facade and a pedestrian bridge over Stonewall Street, among other upgrades.
The CRVA says other recent upgrades at the convention center include new LED lighting in the exhibit halls, and new operable walls in the exhibit halls.
“Fast and readily available digital access is something that both planners and attendees are looking for, and we’re confident our venue meets those needs. Our team will continue to actively evaluate the next generation of digital needs to provide the best service for those who visit us here in Charlotte,” CRVA CEO Tom Murray said in a statement.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments