Job fair for veterans to be held Thursday at BB&T Ballpark

A free job fair for veterans will be held Thursday at BB&T Ballpark.
The event, sponsored by DAV and RecruitMilitary, runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., according to a statement Tuesday from event organizers. Nearly 65 Charlotte-area employers are registered to attend to fill “hundreds of job openings.”
According to the event’s website, employers from a broad spectrum of industries have registered to attend, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Bank of America.
The fair is open to veterans, military spouses, guardsmen, and reservists. Registration can be done here. The fair takes place in the ballpark’s concourse area.
RecruitMilitary has hosted a number of job fairs for veterans in the area, including one in September at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Comments