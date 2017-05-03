Business

May 03, 2017 6:30 AM

Job fair for veterans to be held Thursday at BB&T Ballpark

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

A free job fair for veterans will be held Thursday at BB&T Ballpark.

The event, sponsored by DAV and RecruitMilitary, runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., according to a statement Tuesday from event organizers. Nearly 65 Charlotte-area employers are registered to attend to fill “hundreds of job openings.”

According to the event’s website, employers from a broad spectrum of industries have registered to attend, including Lockheed Martin Corp., Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Bank of America.

The fair is open to veterans, military spouses, guardsmen, and reservists. Registration can be done here. The fair takes place in the ballpark’s concourse area.

RecruitMilitary has hosted a number of job fairs for veterans in the area, including one in September at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Realtors Care Day

Realtors Care Day 1:34

Realtors Care Day
Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant 0:54

Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant

Inside the old Carolina Theatre 0:50

Inside the old Carolina Theatre

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos