Charlotte drivers are starting to see cheaper gas prices

Drivers in the Charlotte areas will continue to save money at the gas pump, if current trends continue.
According to auto group AAA, the average price of a gallon of unleaded gas in the Charlotte metro has been falling for over two weeks. Still, prices locally are 6 cents higher than they were a month ago, and 12 cents higher than a year ago.
Drivers nationwide are experiencing slightly pricier gas now compared to a year ago, but the increase has not been substantial, thanks to large inventories of gas worldwide.
“A big reason for the steady decline in prices at the pump this year is that supply has outpaced demand,” AAA spokeswoman Tiffany Wright said in a statement. “Refineries have finished spring maintenance season which has increased production levels, so hopefully prices should fall a few more cents in the next several days.”
Below are the average gas prices in Charlotte, which includes Gastonia and Rock Hill, the Carolinas and the rest of the U.S.
Charlotte
North Carolina
South Carolina
U.S.
Current
$2.24
$2.25
$2.08
$2.37
Month ago
$2.18
$2.23
$2.06
$2.33
Year ago
$2.12
$2.17
$2.03
$2.22
