Looking for a job? Here are three hiring events in the Charlotte area over the next week

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will host three job fairs in the Charlotte area over the next week – in Charlotte May 6, in Rock Hill May 9 and in Gastonia May 10.
Representatives from a variety of companies and industries will attend to take resumes and conduct interviews, Goodwill said in a statement Friday. Some of the companies participating include Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, U.S. National Whitewater Center, Carolinas HealthCare System, Bojangles’ and Starbucks.
The local hiring events are part of a company-wide effort that includes Goodwills across the country hosting job fairs in their respective markets during the first full week of May.
Goodwill’s new, $22 million Opportunity Campus in west Charlotte houses job training, job placement, job training and job creation programs.
Here are the details of the local fairs:
▪ Charlotte, May 6 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Goodwill Opportunity Campus in west Charlotte (5301 Wilkinson Blvd.)
▪ Rock Hill, May 9 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Goodwill’s Rock Hill retail store (1926 Mt. Gallant Road)
▪ Gastonia, May 10 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church (190 E Franklin Blvd.)
Comments