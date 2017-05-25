J.C. Penney hires Charlotte retail exec to help revitalize its brand

Beleaguered department store chain J.C. Penney has hired Charlotte executive Marci Grebstein as its new chief marketing officer to help revitalize the brand, which has been closing underperforming stores amid declining sales.
A retail industry veteran and former executive at Food Lion and Staples, Grebstein previously served in the top marketing role at Mooresville-based Lowe’s before leaving the company earlier this year. She assumes her new role at J.C. Penney in June, the chain said in a statement this week.
J.C. Penney’s shakeup in oversight of its marketing efforts comes at a time when the company has seen declining traffic in its stores, noted Retail Dive. Earlier this month, the Texas-based company reported a profit loss and a 3.5 percent decline in same-store-sales, an industry term used to gauge the health of a retailer. How the company markets itself and communicates the changes it is making, such as focusing on e-commerce, is critical, the industry publication notes.
Amid its struggles, J.C. Penney announced in March it is closing 138 stores nationwide, including in Gastonia and Monroe.
“I have been inspired by the continued progress of one of America’s most iconic retailers in the midst of a highly competitive and ever evolving retail environment,” said Grebstein, who will report to CEO Marvin Ellison.
Grebstein replaces Mary Beth West, who left J.C. Penney for Hershey earlier this year, reports the Dallas Morning News. Earlier this year, Lowe’s said Jocelyn Wong would fill Grebstein’s old role.
