AT&T blames fiber cut by construction crew for Charlotte outage

AT&T said Friday that TV, Internet and phone services were back to normal in Charlotte after a fiber cut by a construction crew caused outages in the area.
“We apologize for the inconvenience,” spokesman Josh Gelinas said.
Outage tracker downdetector.com showed AT&T customers in Charlotte complaining about service issues as early as Wednesday.
The company did not provide any details on the fiber that was cut but said AT&T technicians worked as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.
