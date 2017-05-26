AT&T said Friday that TV, Internet and phone services were back to normal in Charlotte after a fiber cut by a construction crew caused outages in the area.
AT&T said Friday that TV, Internet and phone services were back to normal in Charlotte after a fiber cut by a construction crew caused outages in the area. Lisa Poole AP
AT&T said Friday that TV, Internet and phone services were back to normal in Charlotte after a fiber cut by a construction crew caused outages in the area. Lisa Poole AP

Business

May 26, 2017 1:06 PM

AT&T blames fiber cut by construction crew for Charlotte outage

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

AT&T said Friday that TV, Internet and phone services were back to normal in Charlotte after a fiber cut by a construction crew caused outages in the area.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” spokesman Josh Gelinas said.

Outage tracker downdetector.com showed AT&T customers in Charlotte complaining about service issues as early as Wednesday.

The company did not provide any details on the fiber that was cut but said AT&T technicians worked as quickly as possible to resolve the issue.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

New office tower puts on a light show

New office tower puts on a light show 3:06

New office tower puts on a light show
Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport 1:17

Elevated Roadway project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Summer travel tips offered by airport officials 1:51

Summer travel tips offered by airport officials

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos