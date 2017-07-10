Charlotte tech company SignUpGenius announces strategic investment

As it continues to grow, Charlotte-based technology company SignUpGenius said Monday that a private equity firm has made an investment in the company.
The investor, Providence Strategic Growth, is the growth equity affiliate of Providence Equity Partners and focuses on investments in lower middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.
SignUpGenius, an online sign-up service for event and volunteer management, recently hired its first chief financial officer after its revenue grew by 63 percent in 2016. More than 66 million unique users visited the site last year to plan 2.3 million events, according to a previous press release.
Providence Strategic Growth “has the expertise and resources to greatly expand our ability to serve our customers,” SignUpGenius CEO Dan Rutledge and chief operating officer Angel Rutledge said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to the additional opportunities that our partnership will bring.”
SignUpGenius got its start in Charlotte in 2008. The Rutledges are a married couple.
Providence Strategic Growth Vice President Matt Stone said the investment with SignUpGenius aligns with the firm’s goal of finding disruptive software companies poised for further expansion.
“We are excited to partner with Dan, Angel and their team to help them further their unique market position while leveraging our experience in realizing significant growth for our portfolio companies through expansion of capabilities and customers,” Stone said in a statement.
