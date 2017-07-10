Charlotte Regional Partnership CFO departs after ‘sloppy accounting’ found

The chief financial officer of the Charlotte Regional Partnership has departed after an audit found “sloppy accounting” at the economic development group, CEO Ronnie Bryant said Monday.
Melissa Hendrick left the partnership June 30, and the group plans to outsource accounting functions going forward, Bryant said. The auditors found that no money was missing, he said.
“There were some issues regarding what I would call sloppy accounting,” Bryant told the Observer. “We did a full five-year audit in an effort to ensure that there were no funds missing. It’s s just a matter of untimely deposits and some other accounting issues that were just not timely.”
When reached by the Observer, Hendrick declined to comment. Bryant called the departure a “mutual separation.” He declined to comment on whether she received any severance.
Accounting firm Elliott Davis handled the audit, Bryant said. A representative of the firm could not immediately be reached.
Hendrick’s departure came shortly before another key official is also leaving the group, which is charged with marketing Mecklenburg and 15 other area counties to companies looking to add jobs in the region. Vanessa Goeschl, senior vice president for economic development, has resigned, effective Friday.
Bryant said the departure was not related to the accounting issues and that the partnership plans to fill the position.
Goeschl, who joined the partnership in 2003 as director of research and now oversees all economic development activity, “has done a great job for us,” Bryant said. “In her own words, she said it was time for a change.”
In an email to the Observer, Goeschl also said her decision was driven by a need for change after 14 years at the partnership.
“I am considering opportunities both in and outside the region that will allow me to build on the success I’ve had here and continue to grow as an economic development professional,” she said.
The partnership’s board chairman, BB&T executive Wes Beckner, declined to comment on the staff changes. In another change, public relations and marketing firm Branstorm stopped representing the partnership on June 30, said president Colleen Brannan.
According to the partnership’s most recent 990 filing with the IRS, the group had total revenue of $2.1 million in calendar year 2015.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
Comments