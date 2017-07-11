IT company chooses Charlotte for headquarters, plans to hire 200

Growing information technology company Sitehands will locate its headquarters in Charlotte and plans to hire more than 200 in the next five years, the Charlotte Chamber said in a press release Tuesday.
The company plans to lease 15,000 square feet at 615 South College office tower in uptown Charlotte, according to the release. The new jobs will be in the areas of information technology, research and development, sales, administration and operations.
Charlotte Chamber of Commerce President Bob Morgan said more IT and financial technology companies are choosing to move to Charlotte for the diversity and youth of its workforce, as well as the city’s quality of life and business climate.
“Charlotte attracts the type of leadership and IT talent that Sitehands seeks to build our company,” Sitehands chief operating officer Ronnie Caropreso-Blackham said in a statement.
