High hopes for Charlotte’s economy – but no sign yet of a ‘Trump bump’

Charlotte’s economy continues to grow at a faster pace compared with other parts of the state and the U.S. as a whole. In 2015, the latest year for which data are available, Charlotte’s economy grew 4.3 percent, up from 3.5 percent growth in 2014. The region continues to show healthy signs such as strong population growth, companies expanding and relocating here and a skyline dotted with cranes. Mark Hames mhames@charlotteobserver.com