Walmart’s latest weapon in e-commerce battle? 16-foot vending machine

More Videos 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area Pause 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 2:42 Panthers Cam Newton says Kaepernick has made 'the ultimate sacrifice' as a player 2:30 Couple: Google Fiber dig destroyed our well, water and health 2:39 Panthers fans still loyal but questions linger over National Anthem 1:04 Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a 'playoff atmosphere' 1:18 Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 0:25 Panthers fan punches another Panthers fan in the face during game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This is what's new at a Walmart in Charlotte A Walmart northwest of Charlotte holds a press conference for their grand reopening and the introduction of the first store in Charlotte to get a "pickup tower." A Walmart northwest of Charlotte holds a press conference for their grand reopening and the introduction of the first store in Charlotte to get a "pickup tower." Jenna Eason The Charlotte Observer

A Walmart northwest of Charlotte holds a press conference for their grand reopening and the introduction of the first store in Charlotte to get a "pickup tower." Jenna Eason The Charlotte Observer