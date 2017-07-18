Charlotte snack maker lays off dozens in its accounting department

Charlotte snack maker Snyder’s-Lance has laid off two dozen workers in its accounting department.
The company informed 24 full-time employees in accounts receivable and accounts payable in March that the work would be consolidated into a single shared facility in its Hanover, Penn., corporate office, spokesman Joey Shevlin said.
Over the last few weeks, the work was moved up to the Pennsylvania office, and the process wrapped up last week. Those affected were provided with transitional services like interview preparation and resume writing.
“This realignment brought together groups that had been in multiple locations and created a single shared services team that is more efficient and able to serve our business partners more effectively,” Shevlin said.
The layoffs come months after Carl Lee stepped down as CEO as Snyder’s-Lance said it faced “difficult challenges” that weighed on its profitability in the first quarter. Brian Driscoll, former CEO of Diamond Foods and a member of Snyder’s-Lance’s board, was named the company’s new CEO in June.
Last year, Charlotte City Council unanimously approved an incentive grant of over $631,000 for Snyder’s-Lance over five years, and the county is giving a little more than $1 million over the same period. The company, in return, has said it plans to add 130 new jobs. The company would not comment on whether the recent layoffs affect those plans.
Snyder’s-Lance is the product of the 2010 merger of Pennsylvania-based Snyder’s of Hanover and Charlotte-based Lance. The company started out in 1913 making peanut brittle and saltines for decades from its old manufacturing facility in what is now South End. The company now makes snacks like Hanover pretzels, Lance peanut butter sandwich crackers and Pop Secret popcorn.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments