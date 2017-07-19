Quail Hollow Club will be hosting Charlotte’s first ever major in August.
July 19, 2017 7:00 AM

How to get parking passes for the PGA Championship in August in Charlotte

By Rick Rothacker

rrothacker@charlotteobserver.com

Even though a June 8 deadline has passed, PGA Championship parking passes are still available for those headed next month to the first-ever golf major to be held in Charlotte.

The parking passes can be bought at www.pgachampionship.com by people who have already purchased event tickets directly from the PGA of America, tournament officials said. Scroll down to the bottom of the web page for parking information.

The PGA Championship is being held Aug. 7-13 at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte. Tickets to the actual four-day tournament have been sold out for months, but practice round tickets for Monday, Aug. 7 and Tuesday, Aug. 8 are still for sale.

The parking passes are for off-site lots; the only people parking at the historic course itself will be players and caddies.

The PGA Championship is charging $15 per day for parking, and the passes must be bought in advance. That is a change from the annual Wells Fargo Championship, also held at Quail Hollow, which includes parking in the ticket price.

Monday through Friday, the tournament is offering spaces at the Carowinds amusement park and at Bojangles’ Coliseum. On Saturday and Sunday, Bojangles’ and Ballantyne Corporate Park will be used.

According to the PGA, designated accessible parking for those requiring lift-equipped transportation to the course will be provided. Call The Convention Store at 877-472-7275 for more information.

The other three parking options recommended by the PGA are:

▪ Take a Lynx Blue Line train to the Sharon Road West station. Free shuttle buses will be available from there.

▪ Take Uber to a pick-up/drop-off lot located near the course, where free shuttles will take you the rest of the way.

▪ Walk or bike to the course. Bike racks will be available at the main spectator entrance.

Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker

