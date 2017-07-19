Frontier Airlines adds new flights out of Charlotte

Denver-based Frontier Airlines is adding nonstop flights from Charlotte to Islip, New York; Austin, Texas; and Providence, Rhode Island, the airline announced this week.
The airline announced 85 new routes and service to 21 new cities Tuesday, which will bring its nonstop routes to 314 by next summer. The new flights to Islip, Austin and Providence will be on sale in the next six to eight weeks, with service beginning in spring 2018, a Frontier spokesman said.
“These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option,” CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.
Frontier began service in Charlotte in February 2014 with flights to Trenton-Mercer Airport in New Jersey. Since then, the airline has added nonstop flights to Denver, Chicago, Orlando, Philadelphia and Cleveland.
American Airlines still dominates the Charlotte flight market, operating 664 flights daily to 150 destinations. The airline’s service made up 90 percent of traffic from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport in 2016, according to the company’s website.
Taylor Blatchford
