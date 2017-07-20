Duke Energy’s headquarters tower in uptown Charlotte is shown in this August 2016 photo.
Duke Energy’s headquarters tower in uptown Charlotte is shown in this August 2016 photo. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Duke Energy’s headquarters tower in uptown Charlotte is shown in this August 2016 photo. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Business

Duke Energy rolls out free tools to control your energy bills

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

July 20, 2017 1:49 PM

Duke Energy says it has launched new services giving customers in Charlotte and elsewhere more control over how much energy they use.

One of the services automatically sends customers an email halfway through the monthly billing cycle detailing the bill’s current amount and an estimate of the final total. The alerts can also be received as text messages, the Charlotte-based company said.

Another service sends customers alerts when their bill is expected to hit a certain dollar amount the customer chooses. Duke said the information could help customers curb energy use to stay within personal budgets.

Duke also said customers can pick billing due dates, an option the company said will provide customers more payment flexibility. Duke noted that there are certain eligibility requirements for the service but said typical residential customers should be eligible.

All of the services are free and available to customers who have one of Duke’s new “smart meters,” which the company continues to install across its service territory. The meters send energy-usage data to Duke and customers through radio waves, eliminating the need for workers to physically read meters on site.

Duke said hundreds of thousands of the new meters have been installed so far for customers of Duke Energy Carolinas’, the utility that serves Charlotte and the western half of the state.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

    Senators grilled Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan in the aftermath of the bank’s massive sales scandal.

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 3:51

Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas
Incentives given to new companies to come to North Carolina 0:51

Incentives given to new companies to come to North Carolina
Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 0:44

Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area

View More Video