Woman barricades room during Carolinas Medical Center incident

A family member of a patient being treated at Carolinas Medical Center barricaded a room during a Thursday morning incident at the hospital south of uptown.
Carolinas HealthCare System would not comment on the incident, citing privacy regulations. CMC is the flagship hospital of the public nonprofit system.
“Carolinas HealthCare System is committed to the care and safety of our patients. For privacy reasons, we are unable to comment.”
Another family member with knowledge of the incident told the Observer it involved a mother who did not want her son to undergo surgery as hospital staff had recommended. The mother put a bed against the door to prevent personnel from entering the room, the family member said.
“She wants to take him and go home ... but they don’t want to let her go, so she just barricaded herself in there,” the person said.
