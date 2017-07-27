Bojangles’ shares fall 6% after chain lowers revenue estimate

Charlotte-based Bojangles’ lowered its revenue expectations for 2017 after a second quarter in which the fast food chain saw a 14.1 percent decrease in net income from the second quarter of 2016.
Shares of the chicken-and-biscuits purveyor dropped more than 6 percent to $14.65 in after-hours trading.
Bojangles’, which maintains 600-plus restaurants nationwide, released its second-quarter earnings Thursday, registering a 1.4 percent decrease in system-wide comparable restaurant sales. The company reduced its estimated revenue range for the year to $549 million to $553 million from its previous guidance of $560 million to $569 million.
For its second quarter, however, total revenues increased 2.1 percent to $134.4 million from $131.6 million a year ago. The increase was primarily due to a net additional 51 system-wide restaurants at June 25, 2017 compared to June 26, 2016, partially offset by the comparable restaurant sales declines.
Amid higher expenses, net income was $8.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with $10 million, or 27 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2016.
Bojangles’ opened 14 system-wide restaurants – seven company-operated restaurants and seven franchised restaurants – in the first half of 2017. Five company-operated restaurants were also refranchised.
The company expanded its footprint into markets near its current territory, having recently signed several franchise development agreements in Virginia and Washington, D.C., among others.
“Franchisees will continue to lead our expansion efforts as we intend to open fewer new company-operated restaurants on a go-forward basis,” said Clifton Rutledge, Bojangles’ CEO.
Matt Kaminer
