Mary Mack's one year anniversary at Wells Fargo

Last July Wells Fargo named Charlotte-based Mary Mack the new head of community banking right before its sales scandal blew up, and Mack is bringing about a lot of changes.
Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer
Community members gathered at a city meeting to discuss the "Vision Plan" for the future of South End at Triple C Brewing Tuesday evening. There were interactive exhibits, live poetry and even a small game show to promote the plan.

CharlotteUAV is a drone company owned and operated by two Air Force verterans, Bretten Smith and his friend Walter Lappert. The duo builds and pilots their own unmanned aircrafts and contract them for things such as surveying land. Aerial footage courtesy of CharlotteUAV.

More than 500 items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a 5-carat diamond ring were on the block Thursday as auctioneers sold off the former possessions of the late Rick Siskey, the Charlotte businessman accused of operating a long-running Ponzi scheme. Before launching into his fast-paced patter, auctioneer Leland Little kicked off the sale by welcoming bidders in person at the Charlotte Convention Center, on the Internet and calling in by phone. “This is an unusual opportunity as you can all see for yourself, from the vehicles to the jewelry to the coins to the nice furnishings,” Little said.

Johnny Fly Co., an online sunglasses and leather bag retailer is opening it's first physical store on Wednesday. The shop will open up in NoDa and will sell the same merchandise as the online store but with a more personal touch.

Developers' plans to build an access road have been halted by the discovery of unmarked slave graves just outside the boundary of the Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church cemetery. The road is intended to link the new TopGolf facility and up to 400 apartments to Mallard Creek Road.

Monday evening construction workers and labor advocates gathered outside the Government Center. They asked Charlotte City Council to require developers to disclose their contractor's employment practices as part of future rezoning petitions.

The Matthews Sportsplex's second phase of construction was unveiled this past Saturday with a Charlotte Independence game. The additional construction added more fields, a championship field with 2,500 spectator seats, walking and cross country trails, a