Mary Mack's one year anniversary at Wells Fargo

More than 500 items ranging from a Bentley convertible to a 5-carat diamond ring were on the block Thursday as auctioneers sold off the former possessions of the late Rick Siskey, the Charlotte businessman accused of operating a long-running Ponzi scheme. Before launching into his fast-paced patter, auctioneer Leland Little kicked off the sale by welcoming bidders in person at the Charlotte Convention Center, on the Internet and calling in by phone. “This is an unusual opportunity as you can all see for yourself, from the vehicles to the jewelry to the coins to the nice furnishings,” Little said.