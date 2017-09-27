An American Airlines flight on its way to Frankfurt, Germany, was rerouted back to Charlotte Tuesday night.
An American Airlines flight on its way to Frankfurt, Germany, was rerouted back to Charlotte Tuesday night. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
An American Airlines flight on its way to Frankfurt, Germany, was rerouted back to Charlotte Tuesday night. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

Business

American Airlines flight rerouted back to Charlotte due to ‘mechanical issue’

By Katherine Peralta

kperalta@charlotteobserver.com

September 27, 2017 6:02 PM

An American Airlines flight on its way to Frankfurt, Germany, was rerouted back to Charlotte Tuesday night.

Flight 704 (oddly enough) returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of a mechanical issue, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody told the Observer in an email.

The issue was discovered shortly after takeoff, so it was only in the air for about 30 minutes, Cody added.

“We immediately swapped to another aircraft, which departed shortly after,” Cody said.

American Airlines accounts for more than 90 percent of the daily flights at Charlotte Douglas, which is its second-busiest hub, behind Dallas/Fort Worth.

Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments 1:03

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments
Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply 1:22

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply
UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare 6:42

UNC Health Care joins with Charlotte’s Carolinas HealthCare

View More Video