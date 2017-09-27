American Airlines flight rerouted back to Charlotte due to ‘mechanical issue’

An American Airlines flight on its way to Frankfurt, Germany, was rerouted back to Charlotte Tuesday night.
Flight 704 (oddly enough) returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of a mechanical issue, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody told the Observer in an email.
The issue was discovered shortly after takeoff, so it was only in the air for about 30 minutes, Cody added.
“We immediately swapped to another aircraft, which departed shortly after,” Cody said.
American Airlines accounts for more than 90 percent of the daily flights at Charlotte Douglas, which is its second-busiest hub, behind Dallas/Fort Worth.
