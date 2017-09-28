More Videos

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments 1:03

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

Pause
Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply 1:22

Major storm risks that could threaten Charlotte's water supply

Harding University 46, Providence 23 1:41

Harding University 46, Providence 23

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner 15:02

The Last Word: Hugh Hefner

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges 0:44

Ex-UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen entered a not guilty plea to rape charges

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots? 3:12

He said, she said: Will Panthers beat the Patriots?

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call 1:25

The last time the Panthers played the Patriots, the game was decided on a bad call

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs? 2:19

How to raise the profile of Charlotte's black chefs?

  • Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

    A look at the luxury apartments, view

A look at the luxury apartments, view ccope@charlotteobserver.com
A look at the luxury apartments, view ccope@charlotteobserver.com

Business

Wine on tap? That’s among the perks of living at this $4,000 Charlotte apartment.

By Cassie Cope

ccope@charlotteobserver.com

September 28, 2017 1:47 PM

The amenities at Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments includes a “wine-on-tap” machine in the leasing office, saltwater pool and personal trainer.

And the balcony of the 22nd floor, two-bedroom, two-bath model overlooks Romare Bearden Park and BB&T stadium.

“It’s stunning,” said Ken Szymanski, executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association said Thursday on part of the association’s annual tour of new apartments.

wine on tap
The leasing office at Ascent offers a “wine-on-tap” machine.
Cassie Cope ccope@charlotteobserver.com

Ascent has cutting-edge design and amenities, a great view and is close to work and activities in Uptown, Szymanski said.

But those features for this apartment come at a price – about $4,300 a month, according to a concierge at Ascent.

Lower floors cost less. For example, the same floorplan on the 12th floor starts at $3,920.

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Inside Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments

View More Video