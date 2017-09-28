Wine on tap? That’s among the perks of living at this $4,000 Charlotte apartment.

The amenities at Ascent Uptown Charlotte apartments includes a “wine-on-tap” machine in the leasing office, saltwater pool and personal trainer.
And the balcony of the 22nd floor, two-bedroom, two-bath model overlooks Romare Bearden Park and BB&T stadium.
“It’s stunning,” said Ken Szymanski, executive director of the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association said Thursday on part of the association’s annual tour of new apartments.
Ascent has cutting-edge design and amenities, a great view and is close to work and activities in Uptown, Szymanski said.
But those features for this apartment come at a price – about $4,300 a month, according to a concierge at Ascent.
Lower floors cost less. For example, the same floorplan on the 12th floor starts at $3,920.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
