$800,000 houses are coming to Plaza Midwood, on subdivided land around historic estate

Grandfather Homes plans to start construction soon on a new development called Cramer’s Pond, on a site around a historic home in the Plaza Midwood area.
The 15-acre site on Country Club Lane, just west of Matheson Avenue, is being subdivided into 40 lots. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission is under contract to buy the original estate home, which dates to the 1930s, and four adjacent lots. The other 36 lots, near Charlotte Country Club, are being developed as single-family houses.
A real estate developer bought the estate and surrounding land in 2015 for $5 million, real estate records show. Grandfather Homes is building on the first 10 lots, and will have access to build on the remaining lots, depending on sales activity, a company representative said.
“Plaza Midwood is such an unique and historic neighborhood,” said Matt Ewers, president of Grandfather Homes. “The suggested home plans have a timeless aesthetic yet progressive design. Ideally from the exterior it appears like the homes have been there for ages yet the inside has the advantage of modern finishes and technology.”
Floor plans for the houses range from 2,500 to 4,500 square feet, including three to five bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms. Tammy Coulter Design is designing the interiors.
Prices will start in the $800,000-range, a Grandfather Homes executive said. The houses will be accessed by two new roads running through the site, from Fort Street to Country Club Lane.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments