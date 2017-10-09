A row of homes along Charter Hills Road within the Ballantyne subdivision in south Mecklenburg County.
A row of homes along Charter Hills Road within the Ballantyne subdivision in south Mecklenburg County. DAVID T. FOSTER III
Business

Charlotte could grow by 355 acres on Monday

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

October 09, 2017 8:01 AM

Charlotte City Council is set to vote on five voluntary annexation proposals on Monday, bringing hundreds of new acres into the city limits.

All told, the new developments and parks being annexed would add 355 acres to Charlotte (which is just shy of 298 square miles right now). Here’s what’s under consideration, and what developers want to see annexed:

▪ Mattamy Homes is developing 107 townhouses in Berewick, off Berewick Commons Parkway. The houses will be on 17.9 acres, which the developers want annexed into Charlotte.

▪ MPV Properties is developing a major new mixed-use project called Farmington off Rocky River Road, just east of Interstate 485. They want to annex 87.6 acres into Charlotte.

▪ Mecklenburg County wants to annex 96.5 acres of the Reedy Creek Nature Preserve into Charlotte. The property would still be used as a park and nature preserve.

▪ The county also wants to annex the Winget Park/Nature Preserve off Winget Road into Charlotte – 108.5 acres.

▪ A 44.3-acre tract of city-owned land at the intersection of Byrum Drive and West Boulevard would be annexed, allowing developers and the city to “enable better coordination of roadway improvements associated with the River District development planned to occur nearby and to coordinate future annexation of other nearby unincorporated properties in the future.”

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

