Business

Parking relief is coming soon for travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

October 11, 2017 7:48 AM

About 1,700 new parking spaces will soon be available near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, as an off-site parking operator plans to open in spring of 2018 on Wilkinson Boulevard.

That could provide some relief for travelers stressed out by crowded lots at Charlotte’s airport, which often fill up at peak travel times. The Parking Spot, a subsidiary of Chicago-based private equity firm Green Courte Partners, recently paid $6.1 million to acquire about 25 acres at 6210 Wilkinson Boulevard, real estate records show. The site is currently occupied by a truck shipping yard and wooded land.

The company has started construction on the facility, which could eventually be expanded to about 2,150 spaces. Mike Boyle, the company’s vice president of development, said Charlotte has been on the company’s list of expansion sites for several years.

The Parking Spot offers “trunk-to-terminal” service, with shuttles that pick people up at their cars after they park, take them to the airport terminal and return them directly to their car at the end of the trip. The company has an app for travelers to track where a shuttle is when they return to the airport, to see how long they’ll have to wait at the curb. Both covered and uncovered parking will be available on Wilkinson Boulevard, Boyle said.

Pricing for Charlotte parking is still under discussion, Boyle said. In Atlanta, one of 21 markets where The Parking Spot operates, uncovered parking near the airport starts at $8.95 per day, while covered parking runs $12.95 per day.

The Parking Spot will be the second off-site parking operator at Charlotte Douglas. Park’N Go operates a lot on Scott Futrell Drive, starting at $6.95 a day for self-parking and $11.95 a day for covered parking and valet service.

Charlotte Douglas, which operates nearly 29,000 parking spaces of its own at the airport, is also investing in more parking. The airport is planning to add technology for flexible pricing, reservations and payment in advance.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

