Cleaning products company to move headquarters from Charlotte to York County

Diversey, the cleaning products company that was spun off from Sealed Air, is moving its corporate headquarters from Charlotte to York County.
The relocation means about 400 jobs and $6.1 million in investment will go to South Carolina instead of Charlotte, according to a statement from the company Wednesday.
Diversey’s new offices will be in a 100,000-square-foot space in Lakemont Business Park, which is just over the state line near Carowinds. The company said it will also create 18,500 square feet of lab space to develop “cutting-edge technology” for its cleaning and hygiene operations.
Hiring for the new positions at Diversey’s new offices is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, the company said.
Last month, Charlotte-based Sealed Air completed its sale of Diversey, as well as the food hygiene and cleaning business within its food care division, to Bain Capital Private Equity for approximately $3.2 billion.
Diversey specializes in cleaning and hygiene products, as well as chemicals, floor care mechanics, tools and food safety services, among other areas. Sealed Air bought Diversey in 2011.
“Our new state-of-the-art campus will provide the best infrastructure, with the latest digital technologies and lab tools, to create a thriving environment for our employees and attract new talent,” Diversey President and CEO Ilham Kadri said in the statement.
Sealed Air, the maker of Bubble Wrap, is in the midst of moving its headquarters from New Jersey to southwest Charlotte, where it has said it will add about 1,300 employees at its new $58 million corporate offices.
