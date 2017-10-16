Hundreds of apartments, former Phat Burrito site, Phillips Place up for rezoning Monday

Charlotte City Council is set to make decisions Monday night on a host of major projects that could reshape prominent sites across Charlotte.
At the rezoning meeting – held on the third Monday of every month – City Council will also defer some controversial petitions. A plan to redevelop the Arboretum office park with a new grocery store that’s stirred worries over more traffic won’t be voted on until next month, at the earliest.
Here’s a look at what’s on City Council’s agenda:
▪ A long-standing plan to redevelop the Melrose Place apartments on Woodlawn Road, near Park Road, is up for a vote. The plan would allow up to 250 apartments on the site, including eight designed to look like townhouses that would front Drexel Place.
Charlotte city planning staff is opposed to the rezoning, which they say would be inconsistent with and could encroach on the surrounding single-family neighborhood. The zoning committee, an advisory group, is recommending City Council approve the plan, which has been under discussion since 2015.
▪ Although Topgolf pulled out of plans to build a second location at Interstate 85 and West Mallard Creek Church Road, the developers are still seeking to rezone the land. The 66-acre tract could accommodate up to 395 apartments at 160,000 square feet of shops and restaurants, if approved. Neighbors are opposed to it because they fear increased traffic and congestion.
▪ Asana Partners bought the former Phat Burrito building in South End for $2.7 million in March. The developers are planning to renovate the building and turn it into a restaurant or entertainment venue with a large outdoor seating area, though they haven’t detailed their plans or possible tenants.
Asana is seeking to rezone the building for transit-oriented development, a flexible category.
▪ In SouthPark, developer Lincoln Harris is seeking to rezone Phillips Place to allow for more shops and restaurants, and denser development. The plan would allow more than double the amount of commercial space currently at Phillips Place, and would likely be built over several years in multiple phases.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
