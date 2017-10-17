Novant to begin expansion of Huntersville hospital soon

Novant Health said it is preparing to break ground on an expansion of its Huntersville hospital, a project that will also include renovating the facility that opened in 2004.
Groundbreaking is expected before Thanksgiving on the project, which will involve building a four-story wing that will give the hospital another operating room, according to Novant. The 60,000-square-foot wing will also add 44 patient rooms to the facility, among other things, the Winston-Salem-based hospital system said.
Huntersville has been among the fastest-growing communities in Charlotte and the state. Novant cited growth in Huntersville in describing the need to expand the hospital at 10030 Gilead Road.
Novant said the new wing is expected to open in the spring of 2019.
In addition, the project calls for renovating the hospital’s newborn nursery area, upgrading the neonatal intensive care unit area to double the number of Level III NICU beds to four, and building a new well-baby nursery.
Other renovations will add two more intensive care unit beds and upgrade the surgical services family and team member spaces, Novant said.
Novant also said that in December it will also open a new catheterization laboratory at the hospital, which will provide access to heart and vascular procedures that patients previously had to visit Charlotte for.
Novant owns 14 hospitals in North Carolina and Virginia, including six in the Charlotte region. The Huntersville facility is the most recent hospital Novant has opened.
The system is also building a hospital in Mint Hill scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments