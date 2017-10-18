More changes are coming to Park Road area, with apartment teardown and redevelopment

It’s been more than two years since plans were filed to demolish and redevelop an aging apartment complex on Woodlawn Road, but the plan finally won approval from Charlotte City Council on Monday.
The Melrose Place apartments, just off Park Road, date to 1967, according to property records. Owner Dwayne Deese said they’ll be replaced with “an upscale modern urban city living atmosphere and lifestyle.”
They’re likely to be much more expensive than the current apartments, which cost $895 for an 1,120 square-foot, two-bedroom apartment, according to Apartments.com. The Abbey apartments, which recently opened two blocks away, start at $1,079 for a studio and cost $1,699 for a two-bedroom unit.
Deese said the new apartments are scheduled to break ground in about nine months.
“The developers are committed to making the transition for current Melrose residents to be as smooth as possible,” said Deese. Residents will receive relocation assistance and the last month’s rent free, if they stay until the new project starts.
The area around Park and Woodlawn is growing and changing fast. The Park Road Shopping Center has undergone an expensive renovation and added new tenants such as Amelie’s and J. Crew Mercantile. Across Woodlawn from Melrose Place, the Townes at Montford Park are under construction, with townhouses starting at $453,000 and going up to more than $500,000.
Charlotte planning staff recommended against approving the rezoning proposal, because the apartments could encroach on the existing single-family neighborhood, especially on Drexel Place.
City Council approved the plan unanimously. The new apartments will have up to 250 units on the almost 3-acre site.
