Spectrum reaches deal to carry BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, TV Land

More Videos 2:10 Charlotteans gather to brainstorm ways to bring Amazon HQ2 to Charlotte Pause 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 0:31 Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central? 1:07 Michael Jordan on connecting to the community 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 0:56 Jail visitation by video 2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill 2:15 Charlotte Hornets' Dwight Howard plans to enjoy the new opportunity with new team 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 3:16 Julius Peppers talks Chicago Bears, return to Panthers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Spectrum to drop BET, CMT, MTV, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central? Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land. Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.

Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.