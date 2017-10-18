Spectrum reaches deal to carry BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, TV Land

Spectrum customers will be able to watch 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land without disruption.
The cable provider and channels’ parent company Viacom announced Tuesday night they had reached a deal to keep the channels for Spectrum customers.
“Viacom and Spectrum have reached an agreement in principle,” according to a joint statement from both companies. “Spectrum subscribers will continue to have access to Viacom’s networks, without disruption, while we finalize terms.”
The statement was posted to keepviacom.com and getthefactsaboutviacom.com, special websites each company had made to apply pressure to the other while negotiations heated up.
Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope
