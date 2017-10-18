More Videos

Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels' parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday's deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.
Spectrum customers in the Charlotte area could still watch SpongeBob SquarePants on Nickelodeon or Catfish on MTV on Monday. The channels’ parent company, Viacom, and Spectrum agreed to extend Sunday’s deadline for the channels to go dark for Spectrum customers, while the companies negotiate a new deal for 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land.

Business

Spectrum reaches deal to carry BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, TV Land

By Cassie Cope

ccope@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 8:17 AM

Spectrum customers will be able to watch 23 channels, including BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land without disruption.

The cable provider and channels’ parent company Viacom announced Tuesday night they had reached a deal to keep the channels for Spectrum customers.

“Viacom and Spectrum have reached an agreement in principle,” according to a joint statement from both companies. “Spectrum subscribers will continue to have access to Viacom’s networks, without disruption, while we finalize terms.”

The statement was posted to keepviacom.com and getthefactsaboutviacom.com, special websites each company had made to apply pressure to the other while negotiations heated up.

Cassie Cope: 704-358-5926, @cassielcope

