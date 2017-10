Kirill Vladimirovich, RCI Demolition Managing Partner, talks about all the steps involved in the ongoing demolition work at Atherton Mill. Charlotte’s not just seeing a building boom. It’s also a demolition boom. Crews have been busy tearing down well-known structures across the city in recent years to make way for the wave of redevelopment that’s reshaping dense areas like uptown, NoDa, South End and Elizabeth, where building the new often means getting rid of the old.