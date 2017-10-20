The Sky lounge with a view of the Charlotte skyline at The Vue, at 215 N. Pine street.
Business

The latest perk in Charlotte’s luxury apartments: A private bar for residents, guests

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

October 20, 2017 7:30 AM

As Charlotte luxury apartments race to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive landscape, one developer has turned to a new idea: Private bars.

Northwood Ravin, owner and developer of several prominent apartment buildings, has opened a private bar on the 50th story of The Vue. Called the Sky Lounge Bar, it’s open to apartment residents, who can bring up to two guests each.

Northwood Ravin is opening a second private, rooftop bar at Uptown 550 on Stonewall, a 22-story apartment building under construction. That building is set to open late next year.

Here’s how it works. The Vue’s Sky Lounge Bar is typically open from 6 to 11 pm Thursday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 pm on Sunday. A staff of three works at the bar, including a concierge at the door who checks IDs and residency status.

The bar serves drinks such as the $12 VUEtini (vodka, sweet and sour mix, blue curacao, pineapple juice) and $6.25 local beers, from breweries such as Sugar Creek. House red and white wines are available for $8 a glass, and residents can also order from the Corkscrew wine shop downstairs and have the bottle brought up.

The apartments keep credit cards on file, so residents just bring their building ID to pay. The lounge is available to residents when it’s not being used for the bar.

The average rent in Charlotte jumped almost 6 percent in August, to $1,115, compared to the same month a year ago, according to Charlotte-based Real Data. The highest rents are in the uptown area, where the average apartment will set you back $1,860 a month.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

