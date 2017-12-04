Rendering of the RailYard under development by Beacon Partners.
Business

One of Charlotte’s busiest development firms has a new look

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

December 04, 2017 10:46 AM

Charlotte-based Beacon Partners rolled out a new logo on Monday, as the company settles in to its new office space at the 500 East Morehead office building.

The company is developing several major properties in Charlotte in addition to the recently opened 500 East Morehead, including the RailYard in South End and a huge new distribution center at the former Metrolina Expo site.

The new logo is meant to symbolize the types of buildings Beacon Partners develops and operates, as well as the larger community.

Beacon Partners’ new logo.
“We are excited to announce this rebranding as an extension of our larger strategic plan. We look forward to new opportunities to grow our real estate reach and community impact in the years ahead,” said managing partner Pete Lash.

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

